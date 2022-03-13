$4.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.04. 800,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,997. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $91.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,102. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.