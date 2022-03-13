Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.17. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $497,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

