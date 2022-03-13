Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 3,022,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,928. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

