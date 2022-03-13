$410.65 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to report $410.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.97 million. DraftKings posted sales of $312.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 27,297,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,795,432. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $872,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,838,500 and sold 1,009,602 shares worth $20,910,694. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

