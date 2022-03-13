Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.77. 4,278,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

