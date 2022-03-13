HNP Capital LLC Purchases 2,080 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 176,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.02. 19,716,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156,315. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

