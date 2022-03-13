Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,087. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.