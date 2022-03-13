Gulden Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $10,547.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00270725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,624,352 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.