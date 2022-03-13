Short Interest in EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Grows By 135.7%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

EKDHF remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. EKF Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

