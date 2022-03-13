RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to report $36.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,190. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $482.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
