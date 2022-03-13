RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to report $36.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,190. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $482.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

