KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $453.00 Average PT from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded down $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $323.27. 958,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.44 and its 200 day moving average is $377.29. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $284.49 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.