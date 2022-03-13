NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $31.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NGM stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

