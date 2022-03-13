Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
NYSE NAPA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.54. 500,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
