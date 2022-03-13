Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE NAPA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.54. 500,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

