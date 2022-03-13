Salem Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,975 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 971,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

