Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 835 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $503.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

