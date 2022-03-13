iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,152,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.