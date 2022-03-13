Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

