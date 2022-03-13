Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 20,327,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.