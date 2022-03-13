Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $540.70

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

