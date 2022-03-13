Analysts Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advent Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 907.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 528,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $16.14.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

