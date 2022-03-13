Analysts Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advent Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of ADN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 528,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $16.14.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
