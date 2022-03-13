O3Swap (O3) Price Tops $1.97

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

