iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 6th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

