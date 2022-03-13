Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

