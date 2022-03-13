KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTSF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

