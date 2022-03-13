Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

