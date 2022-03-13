Tnf LLC Invests $288,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

