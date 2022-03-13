Tnf LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 1,317,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

