Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

