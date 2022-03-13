Tnf LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. 448,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

