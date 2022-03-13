Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. 19,584,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The firm has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

