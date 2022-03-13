Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 123.7% in February

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the February 13th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of DREUF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 1,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

