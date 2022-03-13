Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Declines By 59.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.5 days.

DCNSF stock remained flat at $$22.49 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

About Dai-ichi Life (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

