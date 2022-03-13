First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

