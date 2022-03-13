Tnf LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

