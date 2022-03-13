Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

