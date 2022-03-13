Critical Analysis: Paramount Global Class A common (PARAA) & Its Rivals

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ: PARAA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paramount Global Class A common to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global Class A common’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion $4.54 billion 5.15 Paramount Global Class A common Competitors $7.90 billion $978.13 million 1.81

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Global Class A common and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global Class A common Competitors 219 868 1665 48 2.55

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Paramount Global Class A common’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Global Class A common has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Paramount Global Class A common Competitors 8.44% 13.28% 3.96%

Dividends

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

