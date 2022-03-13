Deri Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $567,995.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $567,995.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06595427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.53 or 1.00046693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041457 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

