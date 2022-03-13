Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

