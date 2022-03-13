Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE FC traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 31,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,196. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.