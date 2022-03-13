Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 267,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

