Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 4,762,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

