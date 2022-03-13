American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of AOUT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 513,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOUT. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CL King reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

