Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 65,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,960. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

