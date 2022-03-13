ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,781.25.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$360.94 during midday trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $346.00 and a 52 week high of $531.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.90.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

