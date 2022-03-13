First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 563 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 39.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

