Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

