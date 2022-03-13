Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

