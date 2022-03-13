PetroDollar (XPD) Reaches Market Cap of $573,970.04

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $573,970.04 and $68.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

