Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 20,834,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,222,727. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

