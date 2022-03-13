First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 20,077 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 759,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $238,005.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,523,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

